Fluresh 5ct Pre-Roll: SFV OG

by Fluresh

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Convenient, hand-finished pre-roll sets made from our premium cannabis flower. Each pocket-friendly pull-out tray protects five carefully rolled pre-rolls inside a resealable bag to maximize freshness. The sleeve is printed with a decorative pattern reflecting each cultivar's unique effects and finished with a tamper evident seal.​​ SFV OG Created by breeders at the infamous Cali Connection farms in the San Fernando Valley, this strain is great for patients who want pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. Provides a calming meditative state of being accompanied by a feeling of elevation.​ Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene​

