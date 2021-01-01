 Loading…

  5. Fluresh 5ct Pre-Roll: West Coast Sour Diesel

Fluresh 5ct Pre-Roll: West Coast Sour Diesel

by Fluresh

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Convenient, hand-finished pre-roll sets made from our premium cannabis flower. Each pocket-friendly pull-out tray protects five carefully rolled pre-rolls inside a resealable bag to maximize freshness. The sleeve is printed with a decorative pattern reflecting each cultivar's unique effects and finished with a tamper evident seal.​​ West Coast Diesel, one of the world’s strongest cultivars, is excellent for recreational daytime use. This unique gem is a rare cultivar that hasn’t been on the market very long and can be difficult to find. It promotes increased focus and clarity. Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene.

