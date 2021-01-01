About this product

Our live resin, crafted from freshly frozen flower, preserves the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of each cultivar for rich aroma, flavor and depth of experience. Each premium glass cartridge is precisely filled with pure, 100% cannabis oil and no artificial additives before being sealed with a unique, child-resistant locking cap and enclosed inside a tamper-proof sleeve for extra security. Our cartridge has a ceramic core, stainless-steel post and undergoes a rigorous quality control process so your customers can enjoy worry-free. PK-47 is a child of both Purple Kush and AK-47. Purple Kush is a pure indica cultivar that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant cultivar mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects.