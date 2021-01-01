Fluresh Badder: Russian Snow
About this product
We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile. Soft and buttery with a glossy terpene sheen and smooth, yet potent flavor. Russian Snow, an intriguing strain, bred from AK-49 and White Widow, has crisp highs and sweet enticing flavors. It creates trippy, cerebral effects, yet also provides clarity and a strong sense of euphoric inspiration despite its indica dominance. Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene
About this brand
Fluresh
