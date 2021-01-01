 Loading…

Fluresh Badder: Wifi

by Fluresh

Fluresh Concentrates Solvent Fluresh Badder: Wifi

About this product

We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile. Soft and buttery with a glossy terpene sheen and smooth, yet potent flavor. WIFI is an ideal mood lifter that can leave your customer euphoric and happy with a light feeling of focus. The cerebral effects are anchored in a relaxing body high that won’t leave them sleepy making it a good choice for social and creative activities. Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophylalene

About this brand

Fluresh Logo

