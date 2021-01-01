 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Fluresh Cannabis-Infused Gummies: Peachy Keen

Fluresh Cannabis-Infused Gummies: Peachy Keen

by Fluresh

Write a review
Fluresh Edibles Candy Fluresh Cannabis-Infused Gummies: Peachy Keen

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

What's not to love about cannabis gummies? With delicious flavors, precise dose control and long-lasting effects, Fluresh Cannabis-Infused Gummies are a crowd pleaser every time. This fresh, fruity flavor infused with 10mg of THC will leave you feeling peachy. If you're a fan of peach rings, peach bellinis or just getting high, this one is for you. Gluten and dairy-free 100mg THC per package; 10 THC mg per piece

About this brand

Fluresh Logo

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review