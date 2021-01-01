About this product

We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile. Malleable and user-friendly, crumble is flexible enough to be dabbed or sprinkled over a bowl, blunt or joint. An explosive, three-way cross between Trainwreck, Trinity, and Jack the Ripper; Chernobyl is known for its long-lasting, mood-melting effects. This heavy-hitting cultivar with its infamous citrusy flavor and aroma is best for experienced daytime use. Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene