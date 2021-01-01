Fluresh Crumble: GSC S1
About this product
We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile. Malleable and user-friendly, crumble is flexible enough to be dabbed or sprinkled over a bowl, blunt or joint. Formerly known as “Girl Scout Cookies” and as popular too, this high-powered classic is great for experienced users looking to unwind, as well as medical users looking to relieve pain, stress or insomnia. This Durban Kush x OG Poison offspring quickly brings with it the numbing euphoria, cerebral introspection, and sedative couchlock of the classic “stoner high”. These effects and its sweet aroma make best for evening use.
About this brand
Fluresh
