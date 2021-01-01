 Loading…

Fluresh Crumble: West Coast Sour Diesel

by Fluresh

Fluresh Concentrates Solvent Fluresh Crumble: West Coast Sour Diesel

About this product

We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile. Malleable and user-friendly, crumble is flexible enough to be dabbed or sprinkled over a bowl, blunt or joint. West Coast Diesel, one of the world’s strongest cultivars, is excellent for recreational daytime use. This unique gem is a rare cultivar that hasn’t been on the market very long and can be difficult to find. It promotes increased focus and clarity. Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene

About this brand

Fluresh Logo

