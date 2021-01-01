About this product

We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile. Arguably, the most eye-catching concentrate with a translucent glass-like texture and sparkling golden lustre. Bred from GMO Cookies & Sundae Driver, a Kitchen Sink experience includes everything but, well, the kitchen sink. It is extremely aromatic—nuanced, creamy, vanilla-y, very sweet, and a touch fruity on the exhale. This layered aroma experience is paralleled by its high: fast and intense, but still pleasant. It lifts up the mind into an almost psychedelic, yet surprisingly calming, state. Meanwhile the body is heavily relaxed, often to the point of couchlock. An ideal evening strain and best for more experienced users.