 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Fluresh Sugar: Blue Dream

Fluresh Sugar: Blue Dream

by Fluresh

Write a review
Fluresh Concentrates Solvent Fluresh Sugar: Blue Dream

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities. Our live resin, crafted from freshly frozen flower, preserves the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of each cultivar for rich aroma, flavor and depth of experience. Consistent and rich in flavorful terpenes, Live Sugar offers a delicious, aromatic experience. Blue Dream is a #1 selling strain nationwide enjoyed by both veteran and novice users alike. A great daytime strain promoting a relaxing body high while at the same time providing motivation and focus along with waves of creative energy.​ Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene.

About this brand

Fluresh Logo

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review