  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Fluresh Sugar: Critical Hog

Fluresh Sugar: Critical Hog

by Fluresh

About this product

High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities. Our live resin, crafted from freshly frozen flower, preserves the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of each cultivar for rich aroma, flavor and depth of experience. Consistent and rich in flavorful terpenes, Live Sugar offers a delicious, aromatic experience. Created in Amsterdam by T.H. Seeds, Critical Hog is an ultra-approachable creeper cultivar that is easy to love at any experience level. With its distinctive dark color and sweet aroma of earthy and floral flavors, Critical Hog is popular among medical and recreational consumers alike looking to destress with its calming, sedative effects. Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene

About this brand

