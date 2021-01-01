 Loading…

Fluresh Sugar: Russian Snow

by Fluresh

About this product

High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities. Our live resin, crafted from freshly frozen flower, preserves the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of each cultivar for rich aroma, flavor and depth of experience. Consistent and rich in flavorful terpenes, Live Sugar offers a delicious, aromatic experience. Russian Snow has crisp highs and sweet enticing flavors. It creates trippy, cerebral effects, yet also provides clarity and a strong sense of euphoric inspiration despite its indica dominance. Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene

About this brand

