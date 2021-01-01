Fluresh 1g Distillate Vape Cart: Pineapple Express
by FlureshWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
High quality, thoughtfully curated cultivars, nurtured in state-of-the-art grow facilities, and harvested at peak potency. We carefully extract from freshly frozen cannabis to derive potent, all natural concentrates that retain their natural terpene profile. Each premium 1g CCELL cartridge is precisely filled with pure, 100% cannabis oil and naturally derived terpenes for flavorful taste and aroma. We never use cutting agents and follow a rigorous quality control process so you can enjoy worry-free. A movie star among cultivars (see 2008 Seth Rogen film), Pineapple Express turns its Trainwreck x Hawaiian lineage into a fruity and energizing blast of sunshine. The nose contains funky citrus overtones with a lot of earthy pine and a slice of namesake pineapple, the latter two stick around in the mouth when smoked. Its high comes fast, lingers and is consistently described by consumers as energizing, euphoric, and uplifting. A sativa body buzz is matched with a calming but focused and creative head high. Great for socializing, getting tasks done or just enjoying a nearby park. Best for daytime or early evening use.
About this brand
Fluresh
About this strain
Pineapple Express
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country. Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 18% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense curly buds with dark green foliage and firey amber hairs. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.