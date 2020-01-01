 Loading…
Indica

Yeti OG

by Fluresh

Fluresh Cannabis Flower Yeti OG

About this strain

Yeti OG

Yeti OG

Originally known as the Headband BX, Yeti OG was bred by NorCal collective Loompa Farms and has become a highly sought after strain due to its incredible taste and heavy yields. This strain is a very good choice for relaxation and pain relief. Featuring a rich, creamy-tasting smoke with strong undertones of diesel fuel and hints of lemon and pine, Yeti OG is a favorite with connoisseurs of flavorful cannabis.  

About this brand

