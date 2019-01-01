 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Atomizer

Atomizer

by Flux by Infinite

Write a review
Flux by Infinite Vaping Portable Vaporizers Atomizer

$12.50MSRP

About this product

The Flux by Infinite Atomizer set is ideal for making your favorite live resin, wax or shatter in to a portable experience! Simply screw on the atomizer bucket to a button operated 510 thread battery (not compatible with sub-ohm batteries), and you're ready to fill! Magnetic mouth piece makes refilling a breeze, and the two bucket set gives you the flexibility you need. Do not overfill - it's best to use approximately 0.1g of concentrate at a time, which is approximately 5 - 10 draws. Pairs perfectly with the Flux by Infinite Capacitor to make a complete vape pen.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Flux by Infinite Logo
Flux by Infinite is the exclusive extractor for Infinite Wellness Center. Supercritical hydrocarbon extraction and traditional solventless ice water extraction produce high quality live resins, sugar waxes, shatters and bubble hashes in Northern Colorado. Only available at the Infinite Wellness Center in Fort Collins.