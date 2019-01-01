About this product
The Flux by Infinite Capacitor is a 510 thread variable voltage battery that's designed to be cost effective and universal. Five button on/off, three button voltage change (Red: Low, Green: middle, Blue: high), and two button pre-heat function. Packaging includes a USB charging adapter. Pair the Capacitor with the atomizer set for a portable concentrate pen!
Flux by Infinite is the exclusive extractor for Infinite Wellness Center. Supercritical hydrocarbon extraction and traditional solventless ice water extraction produce high quality live resins, sugar waxes, shatters and bubble hashes in Northern Colorado. Only available at the Infinite Wellness Center in Fort Collins.