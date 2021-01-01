Peppermint 10:1 Tincture
About this product
Clean green certified. Our tinctures are water-based and water-soluble, so they dissolve instantly into any beverage or can be consumed sublingually (aka drops under your tongue). Each 1 oz. bottle comes with a dropper for easy measurement. We extract our ultra pure oil from full-flower using the cleanest CO2 and organic alcohol extraction methods. Sugar-free, vegan, gluten-free, no dyes. Just good times.
About this brand
FLWRPOWR cannabis.
