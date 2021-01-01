Sour Diesel gummies
by FLWRPOWR cannabis.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Sour Diesel produces dreamy cerebral effects that are fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. The intense color of FLWRPOWR gummies comes from vibrant natural color agents like beet powder, spiralina, and blue algae. Nom!
About this brand
FLWRPOWR cannabis.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.