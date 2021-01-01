SourPOWRPunch
About this product
Not recommended for beginners! SourPOWERPunch gets its name from our labor intensive grow practices that produce a punchy, high THC. Sour Diesel produces dreamy cerebral effects that are fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress.
About this brand
FLWRPOWR cannabis.
