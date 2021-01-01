 Loading…

  5. WeddingFLWRCake
Hybrid

WeddingFLWRCake

by FLWRPOWR cannabis.

FLWRPOWR cannabis. Cannabis Flower WeddingFLWRCake

About this product

Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019! Wedding Cake is a potent indica-hybrid good for relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. Ours has a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content.

About this brand

Clean Green Certified. Sustainable farming practices. Salmon-safe approved. The only thing we love as much as Mother Earth is the opportunity to grow the dankest of weed in her soil. FLWRPOWR is proud to pay a livable wage, offer a profit-sharing program with our full-time staffers, support our LGBTQ community all year long, and provide medical weed on a sliding scale to all active & former military, and other qualifying groups (send us an email for info). Black lives matter. Stay cool pony boys, pony girls, and pony thems. You can feel good about your feel-goods when you sesh FLWRPOWR.

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.

