Clean Green Certified. Sustainable farming practices. Salmon-safe approved. The only thing we love as much as Mother Earth is the opportunity to grow the dankest of weed in her soil. FLWRPOWR is proud to pay a livable wage, offer a profit-sharing program with our full-time staffers, support our LGBTQ community all year long, and provide medical weed on a sliding scale to all active & former military, and other qualifying groups (send us an email for info). Black lives matter. Stay cool pony boys, pony girls, and pony thems. You can feel good about your feel-goods when you sesh FLWRPOWR.