About this product
Our premium formula starts with American-grown Hemp CBD, and is then processed in a CGMP FDA-inspected, food-grade facility. This is the highest manufacturing facility certification and pretty rare, especially in the CBD industry. Stay calm and cool. No matter what.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
FOCL
FOCL is passionate about CBD's potential to help humans live healthier, happier lives. Our products are formulated with the most premium ingredients to ensure quality and results. Perform. Rest. LIVE BETTER.