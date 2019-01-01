 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. FOCL Day Stack

FOCL Day Stack

by FOCL

Write a review
FOCL Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles FOCL Day Stack

Buy Here

About this product

FOCL Day is made for power moves. The first-ever CBD daytime supplement stack is packed with brain-boosting, stress-busting botanicals like Rhodiola Rosea and Lion’s Mane. Go on, show those back-to-back meetings who’s boss.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

FOCL Logo
FOCL is passionate about CBD's potential to help humans live healthier, happier lives. Our products are formulated with the most premium ingredients to ensure quality and results. Perform. Rest. LIVE BETTER.