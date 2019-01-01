About this product
FOCL Day is made for power moves. The first-ever CBD daytime supplement stack is packed with brain-boosting, stress-busting botanicals like Rhodiola Rosea and Lion’s Mane. Go on, show those back-to-back meetings who’s boss.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
FOCL
FOCL is passionate about CBD's potential to help humans live healthier, happier lives. Our products are formulated with the most premium ingredients to ensure quality and results. Perform. Rest. LIVE BETTER.