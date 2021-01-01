 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Forum Cut Cookies
Hybrid

Forum Cut Cookies

by Focus North

Write a review
Focus North Cannabis Flower Forum Cut Cookies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Focus North Logo

About this strain

Forum Cut Cookies

Forum Cut Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

From Ethos Genetics, Forum Cut Cookies celebrates the classic qualities of GSC genetics. Dense purple buds and covered in trichomes, while its flavor profile includes notes of earth, sandalwood, and fuel. This cut of cookies is potent with the same spacey cerebral and physical high that put the parent strain into the spotlight years ago.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review