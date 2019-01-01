 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Captain Fogg's ALCHEMY - Terpene-Enhanced Liquidizer - OG Kush

by Fogg Flavor Labs, LLC

$19.99MSRP

About this product

Fogg Labs ALCHEMY is a specially formulated glycerin vapor base which makes mixing extract- or concentrate- based e-liquid easy. Simply add extract to ALCHEMY, heat to 140 degrees or so and mix or shake. Works best with particulate- and wax- free products.

About this strain

OG Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

Fogg Flavor Labs creates terpene profiles and other terpene-enhanced products.