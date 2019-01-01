 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Captain Fogg's ALCHEMY - Terpene-Enhanced Liquidizer - White Widow

by Fogg Flavor Labs, LLC

$19.99MSRP

About this product

Fogg Labs ALCHEMY is a specially formulated glycerin vapor base which makes mixing extract- or concentrate- based e-liquid easy. Simply add extract to ALCHEMY, heat to 140 degrees or so and mix or shake. Works best with particulate- and wax- free products.

About this strain

Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica,  White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.

About this brand

Fogg Flavor Labs creates terpene profiles and other terpene-enhanced products.