King Cake is a clone-only strain from Oregon growers Golden Beaver Farms that combines Ken’s Granddaddy Purple with Mystic Gem and was originally released under the name Disco Glitter. It has tested at up to 20% THC and combines an uplifting and creative head high with a relaxing body feel. King Cake features a unique terpene profile that smells like sweet basil and licorice and produces frosty purple, green, and yellow flowers reminiscent of the Mardi Gras pastry after which it is named.