 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Captain Fogg's TERPSauce - Green Crack

Captain Fogg's TERPSauce - Green Crack

by Fogg Flavor Labs, LLC

Write a review
Fogg Flavor Labs, LLC Concentrates Terpenes Captain Fogg's TERPSauce - Green Crack

$19.99MSRP

About this product

Captain Fogg's TERPSauce is a blend of terpenes mixed to the exact proportion found in individual strains. No THC, CBD or any other cannabinoid Pure, Steam Distilled Terpenes Natural Organic GMO-Free No PG, PEG, or VG A blend of pure terpenes, each flavor is based on a terpene ratio of a known strain. TERPSauce is appropriate for mixing with extracts or concentrates, generally with a ratio of 1 drop per gram.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Green Crack

Green Crack
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

About this brand

Fogg Flavor Labs, LLC Logo
Fogg Flavor Labs creates terpene profiles and other terpene-enhanced products.