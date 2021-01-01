 Loading…

Rev Radio Live on Twitch

by For Play

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Blend the satisfying taste of our luscious chocolate with sensual botanical supplements including Horny Goat Weed, Kava Root, Long Jack, Arginine, Beta-Alanine, and our premium distillate. Blended with a touch of mint, these 1:1 CBD:THC morsels are designed to increase affection between partners looking to connect and feel one another’s vibes. Ride the waves together! Ingredients: Sugar, vegetable fat(palm kernel and/or palm)Cocoa powder processed with alkali, cocoa powder, nonfat dry milk, whey powder, lactose(milk), soy lecithin, natural vanilla extract, sunflower lecithin, Distilled Cannabis Oil, Botanically-derived CBD Isolate, peppermint oil, B-Alanine, Arginine AKG, Kava-Kava root extract, Long Jack, Horny Goat Weed.

