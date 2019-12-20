Mistibobbi01
on December 20th, 2019
I was high and in a good mood. Thats it.
Flower cannabis of Chernobyl strain from Forbidden Farms.
Chernobyl is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that carries a unique lime sherbet smell. Originally bred by Subcool's The Dank, this citrusy strain descends from Trainwreck, Jack the Ripper, and Trinity. Expect dreamy, long-lasting cerebral effects that will float you to a happy mood and relaxed mindsets.