Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Dutch Queen by Forbidden Farms
Be the first to review this product.
Dutch Queen is a hybrid strain bred by Buddy Boy Farms in Washington. A cross between Dutch Treat and Space Queen, Dutch Queen inherits a sweet pine aroma with subtle fruity highlights. The sativa in her promises a light, uplifting euphoria that helps you find energy and focus. Replacing stress with a sense of elevated bliss, Dutch Queen is perfect for unwinding or unraveling bad moods any time of the day.