 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. FPOG

FPOG

by Forbidden Farms

Write a review
Forbidden Farms Cannabis Flower FPOG

About this product

FPOG by Forbidden Farms

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

FPOG

FPOG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

 FPOG (AKA Fruity Pebbles OG) by Alien Genetics was a limited-time offering from the breeder. This sweet hybrid takes genetics from Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple, and Tahoe Alien to create a tropical, berry flavor reminiscent of the cereal. The euphoric effects will keep you happy when you’re stressed and help you catch some sleep when faced with insomnia. Sit back, relax, and pour yourself a bowl of FPOG!

About this brand

Forbidden Farms Logo
Forbidden Farms is a Tier III marijuana producer/ processor founded by the Balduff Brothers, Taylor and Garrett. Established in 2014, we are committed to providing a variety of premium marijuana and cannabis products to the recreational community – giving individuals 21 and older the ability to enjoy our products. With 96 different in-house strains, expect to see a rotating variety at your local retailer along with your favorites such as: Plushberry, American Pie, Chernobyl, and Blue Magoo.