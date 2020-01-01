 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Maui Wowie Pre-Roll

by Forbidden Farms

About this product

Pre-Roll of Maui Wowie from Forbidden Farms

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic sativa whose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.  

About this brand

Forbidden Farms is a Tier III marijuana producer/ processor founded by the Balduff Brothers, Taylor and Garrett. Established in 2014, we are committed to providing a variety of premium marijuana and cannabis products to the recreational community – giving individuals 21 and older the ability to enjoy our products. With 96 different in-house strains, expect to see a rotating variety at your local retailer along with your favorites such as: Plushberry, American Pie, Chernobyl, and Blue Magoo.