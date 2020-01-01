 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Plushberry Pre-Roll

Plushberry Pre-Roll

by Forbidden Farms

Write a review
Forbidden Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Plushberry Pre-Roll

About this product

Pre-Roll of Plushberry from Forbidden Farms

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Plushberry

Plushberry
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Plushberry, a cross between Black Cherry Soda and Space Queen, is an indica-dominant strain bred by TGA Seeds. The Black Cherry Soda lends this strain an aromatic berry scent, while the Space Queen genetics promote heavy resin production. Plushberry induces a deep relaxation in the mind and body, with calming qualities that melt away stress. There are two main phenotypes of Plushberry: one that grows smaller, pink-tinted plants, and another with bulkier, more indica-like formations. Plushberry flowers in 55 to 65 days with medium to heavy yields. 

About this brand

Forbidden Farms Logo
Forbidden Farms is a Tier III marijuana producer/ processor founded by the Balduff Brothers, Taylor and Garrett. Established in 2014, we are committed to providing a variety of premium marijuana and cannabis products to the recreational community – giving individuals 21 and older the ability to enjoy our products. With 96 different in-house strains, expect to see a rotating variety at your local retailer along with your favorites such as: Plushberry, American Pie, Chernobyl, and Blue Magoo.