Sour Diesel Pre-Roll 1g

by Forbidden Farms

Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

Forbidden Farms is a Tier III marijuana producer/ processor founded by the Balduff Brothers, Taylor and Garrett. Established in 2014, we are committed to providing a variety of premium marijuana and cannabis products to the recreational community – giving individuals 21 and older the ability to enjoy our products. With 96 different in-house strains, expect to see a rotating variety at your local retailer along with your favorites such as: Plushberry, American Pie, Chernobyl, and Blue Magoo.