RSO Infused Honey Sticks 250mg 5-pack
by Grassroots Cannabis
Originally grown in India over 5,000 years ago, mangos are one of the most widely cultivated fruits. Mangos are so packed with vitamins, phytochemicals, polyphenols, carotenoids, terpenes and more, it’s easy to see why. Of its many constituents, the terpene myrcene is of particular interest. In addition to its anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects, myrcene increases the permeability of the blood-brain barrier, which can potentiate the effects of THC.
