  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Snack foods
  5. 100mg THC Dehydrated Kiwi Slices

100mg THC Dehydrated Kiwi Slices

by Forbidden Fruit

$20.00MSRP

About this product

Dehydrated kiwi are a natural digestive aid, loaded with enzymes, fiber, and potassium to keep electrolytes in check. Additionally, dehydrated kiwi are a good source of protective antioxidants and immunity-boosting vitamins, calcium, and iron. Evidence also suggests eating kiwi to increase antioxidant intake as a means of preventing periodontitis, an inflammatory condition of the tissues around your teeth.

About this brand

With the booming new legal-cannabis industry here in Colorado, the market has been saturated with THC-infused edibles laden with sugar, leaving consumers looking to avoid the harshness of smoking sacrificing one health concern for another. Here at Giving Tree Kitchens, we wanted to bring consumers an all-around, feel-good product, without sacrificing health in any sense. That’s when we came up with Forbidden Fruit — America’s 1ST all-natural, low-sugar, gluten-free, non-GMO, THC-infused dehydrated fruit slices. There’s really only one way to put it. THC. Naturally.