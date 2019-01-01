100mg THC Dehydrated Papaya Slices
by Forbidden FruitWrite a review
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Dehydrated papaya is naturally rich in dietary fiber, antioxidants, and beta-carotene. Due to its high-alkaline enzymes, it is especially effective in ridding the digestive tract of constipation. Dehydrated papaya also helps the body to produce more arginine — an essential amino acid that activates human growth hormones (HGH). These hormones are important for the rejuvenation and rebuilding of cells in the liver, muscles, skin, and bones.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.