This multi-aphrodisiac blend is formulated for women, to enhance tactile sensation & pleasure while decreasing tension, discomfort and dryness. As our first zero-THC product, we formulated Awaken with Kava Kava (which stimulates the same receptors as THC) plus broad-spectrum CBD from hemp — which has numerous beneficial effects, including decrease in muscular tension, enhanced blood flow and decreased pain signaling. We also included a variety of essential oils & botanical extracts — not only for their aroma & flavor, but for their synergy with cannabinoids. (Scientists call this synergy "the entourage effect.") - Made of 8 plant-based aphrodisiacs...and nothing else - Broad-spectrum CBD from hemp organically-grown in the USA - All-natural & organic ingredients in organic coconut MCT oil - Rich chocolate & mint aroma - 30-50 servings per bottle - Independently lab tested for purity - THC-free Made of 9 plant-based aphrodisiacs...and nothing else Broad-spectrum CBD from hemp organically-grown in the USA All-natural & organic ingredients in organic coconut MCT oil Rich chocolate & mint aroma 30-50 servings per bottle Independently lab tested for purity No additives, preservatives or THC Not for use with latex protection Discounts cannot be combined No Delivery to: Canada, Portugal, Spain, Malaysia.