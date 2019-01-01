 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. Awaken

Awaken

by Foria

Write a review
Foria Hemp CBD Bath & Body Awaken
Foria Hemp CBD Bath & Body Awaken
Foria Hemp CBD Bath & Body Awaken

$48.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

This multi-aphrodisiac blend is formulated for women, to enhance tactile sensation & pleasure while decreasing tension, discomfort and dryness. As our first zero-THC product, we formulated Awaken with Kava Kava (which stimulates the same receptors as THC) plus broad-spectrum CBD from hemp — which has numerous beneficial effects, including decrease in muscular tension, enhanced blood flow and decreased pain signaling. We also included a variety of essential oils & botanical extracts — not only for their aroma & flavor, but for their synergy with cannabinoids. (Scientists call this synergy "the entourage effect.") - Made of 8 plant-based aphrodisiacs...and nothing else - Broad-spectrum CBD from hemp organically-grown in the USA - All-natural & organic ingredients in organic coconut MCT oil - Rich chocolate & mint aroma - 30-50 servings per bottle - Independently lab tested for purity - THC-free Made of 9 plant-based aphrodisiacs...and nothing else Broad-spectrum CBD from hemp organically-grown in the USA All-natural & organic ingredients in organic coconut MCT oil Rich chocolate & mint aroma 30-50 servings per bottle Independently lab tested for purity No additives, preservatives or THC Not for use with latex protection Discounts cannot be combined No Delivery to: Canada, Portugal, Spain, Malaysia.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Foria Logo
From the start, Foria has been an innovator in non-psychoactive cannabinoid products, innovating cannabis-infused arousal oil & suppositories that are effective for menstrual relief and sexual healing & pleasure. Due to the intimate nature of those products, purity has always been our number one concern. Naturally, all our formulas use only the purest ingredients, either organic-certified or grown to organic standards. Whether THC/CBD cannabis or hemp-only CBD, our ingredients & products are independently tested for purity from all contaminants.