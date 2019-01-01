About this product
Other over the counter remedies affect the entire body — often with unpleasant side-effects. Compared with CBD edibles and tinctures, these suppositories activate local receptors much faster. - 8 suppositories / 110mg active CBD each - Broad-spectrum CBD from sun-grown USA hemp - 100% organic & fair-trade cocoa butter - Free of solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides - No additives, preservatives or THC
About this brand
Foria
From the start, Foria has been an innovator in non-psychoactive cannabinoid products, innovating cannabis-infused arousal oil & suppositories that are effective for menstrual relief and sexual healing & pleasure. Due to the intimate nature of those products, purity has always been our number one concern. Naturally, all our formulas use only the purest ingredients, either organic-certified or grown to organic standards. Whether THC/CBD cannabis or hemp-only CBD, our ingredients & products are independently tested for purity from all contaminants.