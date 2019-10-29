About this product

DESIGNED FOR EVERYDAY USE - The Formline SoCAL series bag offers the best of both worlds. A fully functional Backpack built for laptops, gaming systems, travel, business, college books with a fully lined front pouch with our innovative smell proof technology. FORMLINE SMELL PROOF BAG BUILT RIGHT IN - 10x9x2 inch odor proof front case with two zipper compartments contains all smelly odors. Great for herbs, spices, gym clothes diapers, dog treats, and more. TOP SHELF SMELL PROOF TECHNOLOGY - Activated charcoal traps scents keeping your bag odorless. Rest assured that your products are private, safe, and secure with heavy duty waterproof zippers locking everything inside DURABLE HEAVY DUTY FABRIC - Fashionable but also durable enough for Travel, Outdoors, Camping, and Hiking 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - Formline Supply is an American Brand and Company that you can trust. We are always responsive to our customers and you can be sure that your purchases here are backed by our 100% Money-back guarantee. We ensure that you will be fully satisfied with your product or you will receive your money back.