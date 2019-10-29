 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Backpack with Built in Smell Proof Bag - 10x9x2 Inches of Odor Proof Storage

by Formline Supply

DESIGNED FOR EVERYDAY USE - The Formline SoCAL series bag offers the best of both worlds. A fully functional Backpack built for laptops, gaming systems, travel, business, college books with a fully lined front pouch with our innovative smell proof technology. FORMLINE SMELL PROOF BAG BUILT RIGHT IN - 10x9x2 inch odor proof front case with two zipper compartments contains all smelly odors. Great for herbs, spices, gym clothes diapers, dog treats, and more. TOP SHELF SMELL PROOF TECHNOLOGY - Activated charcoal traps scents keeping your bag odorless. Rest assured that your products are private, safe, and secure with heavy duty waterproof zippers locking everything inside DURABLE HEAVY DUTY FABRIC - Fashionable but also durable enough for Travel, Outdoors, Camping, and Hiking 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - Formline Supply is an American Brand and Company that you can trust. We are always responsive to our customers and you can be sure that your purchases here are backed by our 100% Money-back guarantee. We ensure that you will be fully satisfied with your product or you will receive your money back.

ThaKiefThief

Fantastic bag and absolutely no smell. Steezy too!

Formline Supply is a leading manufacturer of Smell Proof Bags, Scent Proof Cases, and Odor Proof Containers. Established in 2017, Southern California's FORMLINE has quickly earned the reputation of having the highest quality storage products and unparalleled customer service. Find out why over 40,000 happy customers have chosen FORMLINE as their storage brand of choice. Free Shipping on Everything, 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed.