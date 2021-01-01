About this product

A Formline Jar will block out the damaging light rays from the contents within. Our jars appear black, but when held up to a light source you will see a true infused violet color. At the top of each jar rests an O-ring sized to the jar which allows for a more secure airtight seal between the jar and its top. Your Formline Jar will contain the manufacturer recommended size humidity pack for the size of jar you purchased. In addition, each humidity pack comes with an indicator card which will let you know when it needs to be replaced. Never forget what's inside your jar again! Using the included QR sticker and app, you can easily keep track of the contents within your jar. Add pictures, create lists, stamp date and times and so much more.