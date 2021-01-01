 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Formline Smell Proof Jar 2 Pack (100 mL) - Protective Airtight Containers

Formline Smell Proof Jar 2 Pack (100 mL) - Protective Airtight Containers

by Formline Supply

Write a review
Formline Supply Storage Flower Storage Formline Smell Proof Jar 2 Pack (100 mL) - Protective Airtight Containers
Formline Supply Storage Flower Storage Formline Smell Proof Jar 2 Pack (100 mL) - Protective Airtight Containers
Formline Supply Storage Flower Storage Formline Smell Proof Jar 2 Pack (100 mL) - Protective Airtight Containers
Formline Supply Storage Flower Storage Formline Smell Proof Jar 2 Pack (100 mL) - Protective Airtight Containers
Formline Supply Storage Flower Storage Formline Smell Proof Jar 2 Pack (100 mL) - Protective Airtight Containers

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Formline smell proof jars will block out the damaging light rays from the contents within. Our jars appear black, but when held up to a light source you will see a true infused violet color. At the top of each jar rests an O-ring sized to the jar which allows for a more secure airtight seal between the jar and its top. Your Formline Jar will contain the manufacturer recommended size humidity pack for the size of jar you purchased. In addition, each humidity pack comes with an indicator card which will let you know when it needs to be replaced. Never forget what's inside your jar again! Using the included QR sticker and app, you can easily keep track of the contents within your jar. Add pictures, create lists, stamp date and times and so much more.

About this brand

Formline Supply Logo
Formline Supply is a leading manufacturer of Smell Proof Bags, Scent Proof Cases, and Odor Proof Containers. Established in 2017, Southern California's FORMLINE has quickly earned the reputation of having the highest quality storage products and unparalleled customer service. Find out why over 40,000 happy customers have chosen FORMLINE as their storage brand of choice. Free Shipping on Everything, 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review