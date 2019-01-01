 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Grinders
  5. Formline Supply - Premium Aluminum 4 Piece Herb Grinder with Pollen Catcher - 2.5 Inches - Black

Formline Supply - Premium Aluminum 4 Piece Herb Grinder with Pollen Catcher - 2.5 Inches - Black

by Formline Supply

Write a review
Formline Supply Smoking Grinders Formline Supply - Premium Aluminum 4 Piece Herb Grinder with Pollen Catcher - 2.5 Inches - Black
Formline Supply Smoking Grinders Formline Supply - Premium Aluminum 4 Piece Herb Grinder with Pollen Catcher - 2.5 Inches - Black
Formline Supply Smoking Grinders Formline Supply - Premium Aluminum 4 Piece Herb Grinder with Pollen Catcher - 2.5 Inches - Black
Formline Supply Smoking Grinders Formline Supply - Premium Aluminum 4 Piece Herb Grinder with Pollen Catcher - 2.5 Inches - Black

$23.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

DESIGNED FOR THE PERFECT GRIND - Aerated and Fluffy Results, Worthy of the Top Shelf. Unique curved diamond shaped teeth are razor sharp, providing an efficient and consistent grind. COLLECT EVERY BIT OF YOUR VALUABLE PRODUCT - Mesh screen will filter the pollen to the pollen catcher. The sloped edges of the pollen catcher allow for easy collection. BALANCE OF ULTRA-DURABLE and LIGHTWEIGHT - Anodized Aluminum Grinder provides both durability and a lighter weight than less expensive Zinc Alloy Grinders SEALS GROUND PRODUCT - After product has been ground, the neodymium magnet keeps the lid shut to lock in product freshness. 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - All Formline Supply purchases are backed by our 100% Money-back guarantee. We ensure that you will be fully satisfied with your product or you will receive your money back.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Formline Supply Logo
Formline Supply is a leading manufacturer of Smell Proof Bags, Scent Proof Cases, and Odor Proof Containers. Established in 2017, Southern California's FORMLINE has quickly earned the reputation of having the highest quality storage products and unparalleled customer service. Find out why over 40,000 happy customers have chosen FORMLINE as their storage brand of choice. Free Shipping on Everything, 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed.