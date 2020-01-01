Small Holder
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
THE TOP SHELF OF SMELL PROOF BAGS - No Smell Escapes this Ultra Durable 600D Fabric Bag with Activated Carbon Lining. Lock in smelly odor and help keep product fresh DESIGNED WITH YOUR ROLLING ACCESSORIES IN MIND - Mesh divider pocket gives you a bag built to secure papers, dram containers, grinders, mylar baggies, dog treats and even baby diapers A FINE BALANCE BETWEEN STORAGE AND PORTABILITY - 7x6 inches of odorless storage EASY TO USE - Durable Dual Velcro closure locks scent in and allows for a quick seal and re-seal. Great for Camping, Herbs and Spices or even an Emergency Diaper Bag 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - All Formline Supply purchases are backed by our 100% Money-back guarantee. We ensure that you will be fully satisfied with your product or you will receive your money back.
