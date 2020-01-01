 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Formline Supply x HarperLynn Smell Proof Bag

by Formline Supply

About this product

THE TOP SHELF OF SMELL PROOF BAGS - No Smell Escapes this Ultra Durable 600D Fabric Bag with Activated Carbon Lining. Lock in smelly odor and help keep product fresh DESIGNED WITH YOUR ROLLING ACCESSORIES IN MIND - Mesh divider pocket gives you a bag built to secure papers, dram containers, grinders, mylar baggies, dog treats and even baby diapers A FINE BALANCE BETWEEN STORAGE AND PORTABILITY - 7x6 inches of odorless storage EASY TO USE - Durable Dual Velcro closure locks scent in and allows for a quick seal and re-seal. Great for Camping, Herbs and Spices or even an Emergency Diaper Bag 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - All Formline Supply purchases are backed by our 100% Money-back guarantee. We ensure that you will be fully satisfied with your product or you will receive your money back.

About this brand

Formline Supply is a leading manufacturer of Smell Proof Bags, Scent Proof Cases, and Odor Proof Containers. Established in 2017, Southern California's FORMLINE has quickly earned the reputation of having the highest quality storage products and unparalleled customer service. Find out why over 40,000 happy customers have chosen FORMLINE as their storage brand of choice. Free Shipping on Everything, 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed.