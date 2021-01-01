 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Bong & pipe storage
  5. Large Protective Waterproof Case

Large Protective Waterproof Case

by Formline Supply

Write a review
Formline Supply Storage Bong & Pipe Storage Large Protective Waterproof Case
Formline Supply Storage Bong & Pipe Storage Large Protective Waterproof Case
Formline Supply Storage Bong & Pipe Storage Large Protective Waterproof Case
Formline Supply Storage Bong & Pipe Storage Large Protective Waterproof Case

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Airtight hard shell container with waterproof seal helps lock in odors and smells while protecting your glass and other valuables during travel and outdoor activities. Made of ABS plastic designed to absorb high impacts. Includes pick and pull foam to custom fit all your accessories.

About this brand

Formline Supply Logo
Formline Supply is a leading manufacturer of Smell Proof Bags, Scent Proof Cases, and Odor Proof Containers. Established in 2017, Southern California's FORMLINE has quickly earned the reputation of having the highest quality storage products and unparalleled customer service. Find out why over 40,000 happy customers have chosen FORMLINE as their storage brand of choice. Free Shipping on Everything, 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review