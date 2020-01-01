About this product

A FINE BALANCE BETWEEN STORAGE AND PORTABILITY - 6 x 4 Inches of usable storage THE TOP SHELF OF SMELL PROOF BAGS - Our bags are manufactured with high quality FDA approved food grade material and made in the USA. These strong, durable, BPA free bags feature a tear resistant multi-layer construction, Without chemical smells. PROTECT YOUR INVESTMENT - Each 7 inch by 5.5 inch bag extends shelf life by locking in flavor, freshness and smell! Moisture control technology makes our bags the best choice for storing dry material, ground material, coffee, tea, herbs, edibles, snacks, seeds, nuts, beef jerky, fish, dry rubs, spices and more. EASY TO USE - Durable re-sealable zipper allows for a quick airtight seal and re-seal. For long term storage, heat seal and use the zip tear notch for easy access 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - All Formline Supply purchases are backed by our 100% Money-back guarantee. We ensure that you will be fully satisfied with your product or you will receive your money back.