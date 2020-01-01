ForwardGro has combined best in class greenhouse growing practices, business management, medical cannabis research, and patient advocacy to become one of Maryland’s premier growers of medical cannabis. The team understands the plant-related benefits of growing cannabis in an energy-efficient and sustainable greenhouse environment will result in the most consistent product possible. While the medical value of cannabis is known, and accepted in many states, there are still many new uses and science-based opportunities yet to be determined. ForwardGro Medical Director, Dr. Deb Kimless, has been actively pursuing data through pro bono individualized treatments of patients suffering from a range of conditions including: epilepsy, arthritis, cancer and pain management. In states where medical cannabis is currently legal, she has assisted patients in developing tailored treatment plans using different methods of administration, and varying cannabinoid ratios to influence patient response. A specialist in the Endocannabinoid System (ECS), a signaling system that maintains physiological balance throughout the body, she’s demonstrated how cannabis treatments work with the ECS to treat pain and other medical conditions. Additional and ongoing research demonstrates the potential for cannabis-related treatments for disease and other medical conditions far beyond what is currently known. Dr Kimless is an internationally recognized speaker. ForwardGro Patient Advocate, Gail Rand, who has a family member who suffers from epilepsy, became passionately involved in the Maryland legislature in 2013 as a parent advocate. She played an integral role in helping to pass the 2014 medical cannabis legislation in Maryland, as well as the 2015 legislation that further improved the program. She is the founder of a parental advocacy group for the legalization of medical cannabis in Maryland for children with epilepsy. Rand’s expertise working on behalf of patients, will help ensure that ForwardGro will bring high-quality medical cannabis to patients in need in the state of Maryland.