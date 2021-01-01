Yeti OG
by ForwardGroWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
- at Herbology - Gaithersburg
- Open until 7:00 PM
- 16.0 miles away
Also at 10 other stores nearby
About this product
About this brand
ForwardGro
About this strain
Yeti OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Originally known as the Headband BX, Yeti OG was bred by NorCal collective Loompa Farms and has become a highly sought after strain due to its incredible taste and heavy yields. This strain is a very good choice for relaxation and pain relief. Featuring a rich, creamy-tasting smoke with strong undertones of diesel fuel and hints of lemon and pine, Yeti OG is a favorite with connoisseurs of flavorful cannabis.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.