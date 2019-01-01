 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. D Cure

D Cure

by Foundation Holistic LLC

Write a review
Foundation Holistic LLC Cannabis Flower D Cure

About this product

Refuel your arsenal with this powerful new medicine prescribed by Mother Nature. With the fine blends of concentrated cannabinoids taking the meaning of healing to a whole new level, the D Cure is the cure for any stress that life brings. With D Cure, no stress is the normal state of mind and the herb allows us to relax every physical and emotional tension and allows the mind to be free. From the genetic masters at Gage Green Group

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Foundation Holistic LLC Logo
Est. 2013 - Award Winning OLCC Licensed Recreational Producer - Small Batch, Bottle Free, Hand Watered. 100% Oregon Owned and Operated.